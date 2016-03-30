Andy Samberg Is Tripping Balls For New Inspirational Monster Strike Ad

WHAT: Japanese mobile gaming and social networking company Mixi Inc, introduces its mobile mega hit to the U.S. with a classic American trope–the inspirational locker room speech–delivered by SNL alum and Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andy Samberg.
WHO: Pereira & O’Dell, Mixi Inc., Tippett Studio
WHY WE CARE: Every sports movie has one. Hoosiers. Friday Night Lights. Miracle. Any Given Sunday. Major League. They’ve all got it. Here, instead of sport being used as an inspirational metaphor for the daily struggle in which we all wrestle to find meaning and fulfillment, it’s to introduce a wacky cast of mobile game characters. Same same. Also, a squid inks itself and Samberg says “tripping balls,” so … bonus.