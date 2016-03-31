How Buckminster Fuller Made A Dome Over Manhattan Sound Sensible

Now that radical architecture is the status quo in Silicon Valley and elsewhere, it’s easy to forget that historic countercultural visionaries once had to wade through plenty of eye rolls as they promoted their ideas.

Thomas Heatherwick/BIG

In 1971, documentarian and Village Voice journalist Howard Smith interviewed inventor and urban futurist Buckminster Fuller about his ideas about urbanism, including wilder concepts like his proposal for a dome covering part of Manhattan. The interview was recently published in The Smith Tapes (Princeton Architectural Press, 2015), and it gives us a fascinating glimpse into how Fuller pitched his ideas.

It would have been easy to dismiss Fuller as a quack at the time, considering he was expelled from Harvard, his magnum opus was titled Operating Manual for Spaceship Earth, and his rambling writing style was prone to hyperbole and filled with invented terminology, such as synergetics and the Dymaxion World. One of Fuller’s wildest ideas—Dome Over Manhattan, c. 1960—could have been taken as an April Fool’s joke. He essentially proposed covering part of New York City to regulate climactic conditions and curtail energy use.

Yet, in Smith’s interview, Fuller’s argument for enclosing Manhattan in a glass bubble reads as completely rational, sound, and even-keeled. Here’s why.

The challenge Fuller tackled throughout his career was doing more with fewer resources. He called it “a fundamental condition around our planet,” and bolstered his solution—which was admittedly far-fetched—with a relatable and logical cost-benefit analysis to support his case:

I invented a way of enclosing space with what’s called a geodesic dome, which is very much stronger and more efficient than other ways of enclosing space . . . I began to study how big a dome I could build and see whether if you made them bigger, the economics of it began to be unfavorable, and I found in fact that the bigger they got, the more favorable they were. So I got up to finally calculating one two miles in diameter, how much material it’d be and what the size of the members would be, how long it’d take to get in place. Having calculated, I found it very economical and would be very advantageous. I’d like to see what a two-mile-diameter dome would look like in relation to something that we’re very familiar with. I found that Manhattan at Forty-Second Street is exactly two miles [wide], so I said, I’m gonna then get an airbrush and an aerial photograph and then I can superimpose this two-mile dome to see just what it would look like, and I did that.

Fuller also used a universally relatable visual metaphor to explain those complex structural principles:

[A] sheet of paper, it doesn’t have any real structural strength, but you put it in a simple curvature and make a cylinder out of it, it makes a column and has some strength. Put in a compound curvature, you get the greatest strength. That’s why very thin eggshells have such great strength. So you want to get the greatest strength, you go in the spherical, and if you want to get the most volume, you go in the spherical. That’s why a geodesic dome, in the first place, is very economical and very strong.

© Buckminster Fuller and Shoji Sadao

Then he quantified the benefits and related them to resource scarcity–an issue that was beginning to emerge in earnest during these years: