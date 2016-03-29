This Interactive Jeff Buckley Video Lets You Adjust Your Sadness Levels

There are a lot of artists whose posthumous catalog runs deep–Tupac Shakur and Johnny Cash have been downright prolific from the grave–but few have had the run that Jeff Buckley has, who died in 1997 and who released only one album in his lifetime. Since his death, though, his label, in partnership with his mom, has put out a total of ten live and/or compilation albums. Earlier this month, Columbia Legacy released You And I, a collection of single-take covers and demos that included both songs that Buckley completists know well–“Grace,” or his take on Bob Dylan’s “Just Like A Woman”–and things that had never seen a release before, like his spin on Sly and the Family Stone’s “Everyday People.”

Few songwriters turned out more haunting in Buckley’s voice than Dylan, though, and his version of “Just Like A Woman” gets even more compelling in its interactive music video form, released this week and created by Interlude–the same NYC-based digital agency responsible for 2013’s spectacular visual accompaniment for Dylan’s “Like A Rolling Stone”. In the video, which is illustrated in a series of 73 lightly-animated panels, viewers can click through their options to craft the narrative in more than one sexdecillion ways (that’s a one with fifty-one zeroes behind it). Depending how you feel when listening to Buckley sing of a woman “who breaks just like a little girl,” you can guide the video’s characters to meet and fall in love, to experience loneliness and despair, or to swing from one emotional extreme to the other. Along the way, as you set the story while the song plays, your choices shape the mix of the song–the version that appears on You And I is just Buckley’s voice and an electric guitar, but by playing through the panels, you can add piano, a full orchestra, or a choir. It’s a fine way to celebrate a performer who died too young–but who continues to find ways to surprise us, nearly two decades later.