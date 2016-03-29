The History Of The Lens Flare: Hollywood’s Go-To Cinematic Trick Of Light

WHO: Pretty much all of your favorite sci-fi/action directors

WHAT: The lens flare

WHY WE CARE: The lens flare was once something to avoid–a flash of unwanted light that was deemed an annoyance in filmmaking. But over the years, the lens flare has evolved into a cinematic signature for directors like Steven Spielberg and Michael Bay–even J.J. Abrams once even apologized for OD’ing on the magic of those streaks of light. How the lens flare went from a nuisance of nature to a sign of authenticity to an agent of wonder and awe is condensed in a history lesson from Vox.