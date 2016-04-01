What If We Got Rid Of The Gas Tax And Charged You For How Far You Drive?

In 1919, Oregon was the first state to levy a tax on gasoline, at 1 cent per gallon. Soon, every state and the federal government followed suit, and we use this system today to fund the bulk of America’s transportation infrastructure. Now, over the last year, Oregon has been the first state in the country to roll-out a program that would end it.

The gas tax system worked extremely well for decades. It was a perfect tax that charged people in proportion to how much they drove. But today that system is at the early stages of a breakdown due to the growing popularity of fuel efficient, electric, and alternative fuel vehicles. A Tesla driver who can certainly afford to pay today’s 31 cents a gallon tax to maintain Oregon’s state roadways isn’t paying a penny, even though he uses the roads as much as a gas-powered driver.

JPL Designs via Shutterstock

This is why a concept that was once thought too controversial is gaining more currency: Instead of taxing gasoline purchases, tax drivers by how many miles they drive.

More states are now experimenting with road usage fees, which are also sometimes also called a vehicle miles traveled (VMT) tax. After a decade or so of studies and pilot tests, Oregon became the first state last year to implement a program, albeit at a small scale: a 1.5 cent-per-mile a tax to on up to 5,000 people who volunteered to participate (the volunteers get a refund on their gas tax payments). And California, in July, is launching a pilot program that will test the logistics and technology of a program without requiring actual payments. Other states, including Washington, Indiana, and Florida, have been studying it; the 2015 federal highway bill included a $95 million grant program that funds testing of gas-tax alternatives.

Oregon’s program, called Orego, offers insight into how a larger-scale program could work. The program, which requires participants install a device in their car to track how far they’ve traveled, has only enrolled a bit more than 1,000 people since last summer. But the ones who join are staying with it. Surprisingly, says Michelle Godfrey, with the Oregon Department of Transportation, the majority own high-efficiency vehicles like a Toyota Prius–even though Orego requires they pay more than they otherwise would under a gas tax.

“We’ve learned, particularly with electric vehicle owners, that they don’t think it’s fair that they should get away scot-free on driving the roads,” Godfrey says. (Under Oregon’s tax rate, 20 mpg vehicles are at the break-even point where drivers pay about the same per mile as under the gas tax. Cars that have a worse gas efficiency save money under a per-mile tax, and cars that are higher efficiency pay more than they would now.)

If the program were to expand, which would require legislation, not everyone will be so happy about it. In fact, in surveys and focus groups conducted year after year, San Jose State University transportation finance researcher Asha Weinstein Agrawal says most people hate the idea of a mileage tax even once they are educated about why it’s needed, citing a huge range of reasons from privacy and fairness concerns to not wanting to deal with another bill to pay every month.