Every Actor Who Has Played Every Superhero, In One Handy Chart

Superheroes are everywhere. They’re on network TV . They’re on Netflix. There’s a new one —or a new version of an old one —in theaters seemingly every couple weeks. If you’re a rising actor right now and your agent isn’t getting you into a meeting about playing Sasquatch in the Uncanny X-Force movie or whatever, fire your agent. While the current comic book renaissance has ensured more simultaneous opportunities for more actors than ever before, a new infographic takes a look at all those who’ve kept the spandex industry in boom times going back to the 1950s.

“The Many Faces of Superheroes” is a comprehensive guide to the sometimes incestuous cinematic world of comic books. Barely a quarter of the way through 2016, we’ve already had two colossally profitable comic book movies—and at the center of both were actors who had already portrayed other superheroes. (In the alternate comic universes of DC and Marvel, no less.) Interestingly, Batman is the most prolifically portrayed superhero in the infographic, at 15 iterations, while Deadpool is the least, at three (including one voice only outing.)

Other surprises include the fact that so many animated sources cross-pollinated the way that Ben Affleck and Ryan Reynolds have. (And the way Chris Evans has as well, going from Human Torch to Captain America.) Comedic actor Diedrich Bader, for instance, has been both Green Lantern and Batman, which makes him equal parts Reynolds and Affleck, who can each claim ownership on those roles. (Although Reynolds spends part of Deadpool disavowing his time as Green Lantern.)

The only problem with this infographic is how differently it will look in just a couple years from now. Maybe by then, though, we’ll have enough repeat-offender female superheroes to take up more than three out of 19 spots.

[via Blame It on the Voices]