The Best March Madness Bracket, According To A UX Designer

I’m going to preface this by saying I don’t know much about college basketball. Yes, I’ve filled out a bracket for the past several years, but that’s just a byproduct of going to college in Kentucky. You’re actually an outcast there if you don’t.

What I do know is an intuitive digital experience from a complicated one. In making these brackets, I realized none of the bracket-creating tools I’ve used made my experience any easier or standout from the rest. So, I started thinking: Is bracket design stagnant for a reason? Are there other options out there that have some insane new tool that will change the game completely? Or maybe bracket design is so understood that there isn’t any room for improvement? No, certainly that couldn’t be the case.

The only way I could find out was by trying out four of the leading March Madness bracket sites to find the answers. What I discovered was quite illuminating about the still-evolving state of bracket design.

Yahoo Fantasy Sports

Yahoo Fantasy Sports was the first bracket I explored. Immediately, I was turned off by how difficult its bracket was to understand. Their dark basketball-court background with colored copy on top immediately makes understanding your bracket more complex. With five different text colors (one color uses both regular and strikethrough text), users have to study their bracket to fully understand it. There is a bracket key/legend, but it’s at the bottom of the map. Since the full bracket doesn’t fit on the screen, the key is lost, which makes identifying each team’s status difficult. Additionally, only two font colors and the one strikethrough style are listed in the legend.

When a team loses, it gets crossed out with the winning team in red above it. A better approach would be to only put the winning team in red, since the user can clearly see who the losing team was in the previous bracket. I don’t mind seeing the user’s choice as well as the actual winner, but their current way of displaying both is messy.

A redeeming part of Yahoo’s bracket is the ability to click on a game that has happened to get its full game stats on a new page. This information is pretty detailed, listing game leaders/MVPs, lists of point scorers, and even the total number of fans in attendance (which may or may not be superfluous). Below this information, users have the ability to join the conversation and comment on their happiness or lament.

ESPN

The next exploration was ESPN’s Tournament Challenge bracket. At the top of the bracket screen, the user’s stats are completely broken down, showing your national rank, point total, points per round, and a percentage that’s basically a grade in comparison to the rest of the entrants in the game. I actually looked at President Obama’s bracket, and although ESPN’s point system is different than CBS Sports’ (where my real bracket lives), I can definitely tell he’s kicking my butt.