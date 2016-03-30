The Tube Map of London’s Long-Lost Secrets

This is the Londonist’s Tube Map of Lost London , and it will take you on a journey through the forgotten history of England’s capital. Many of the locations disappeared long before the London Underground was built, but Londonist has not only placed them where they would appear on today’s Tube map, but has written a complete guided and illustrated tour. And if you’re not careful, this tour could send you down a Wikipedia rabbit hole for the entire afternoon.

Let’s start with an easy one–London Bridge, which now resides in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. Built in the 1830s to span London’s River Thames, the John Rennie-designed stone bridge was bought in 1967 by Missourian entrepreneur Robert P. McCulloch and shipped stone-by-stone to the Lake Havasu large reservoir on the Colorado River.

What about the “Catch Me Who Can,” near today’s Euston Station in North London? This was “London’s first passenger railway, and was just a showpiece, [which] only went round in circles.” The tourist attraction consisted of a steam-powered engine that ran loops three decades before trains came into nearby Euston station.

You’ll also find the history of the Leper Hospital, Biscuit Town, the Foundling Hospital, Swan & Edgar, and the infamous Bedlam, along with plenty more. The history is fascinating to any reader, but if you’ve loved in London, or know the areas mentioned, it goes to a different level, really making you appreciate just how much history there is in the city.