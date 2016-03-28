Justice Department Withdraws Court Order, Ending Six-Week Encryption Fight With Apple

The Justice Department Monday withdrew a federal court order demanding that Apple help the FBI unlock the iPhone 5c of San Bernardino gunman Syed Farook.

The DOJ made a surprise announcement March 21 that a third party had suggested a way for it to break into the phone without Apple’s help. It worked.

“The government has now successfully accessed the data stored on Farook’s iPhone and therefore no longer requires the assistance from Apple Inc.,” stated a motion filed with the District Court of the Central District of California Monday.

The withdrawal of the court order signed by Magistrate Judge Sheri Pym on February 16 brings to a close a tense six-week standoff that brought into sharp focus the government’s desire for a “back door” to encrypted user data, and the tech community’s unwillingness to provide one.

Apple released a statement reacting to the DOJ’s withdrawal late Monday. Here it is in its entirety:

From the beginning, we objected to the FBI’s demand that Apple build a backdoor into the iPhone because we believed it was wrong and would set a dangerous precedent. As a result of the government’s dismissal, neither of these occurred. This case should never have been brought. We will continue to help law enforcement with their investigations, as we have done all along, and we will continue to increase the security of our products as the threats and attacks on our data become more frequent and more sophisticated. Apple believes deeply that people in the United States and around the world deserve data protection, security and privacy. Sacrificing one for the other only puts people and countries at greater risk. This case raised issues which deserve a national conversation about our civil liberties, and our collective security and privacy. Apple remains committed to participating in that discussion.

Some believe that while the current skirmish may be ending, the broader battle is still under way and will only seek a new venue to flare up anew.

Congressman Darrell Issa (R-Calif.) said this in a statement late Monday: “That the government was able to gain access to the phone without Apple’s help is certainly preferable to issuing a wide-reaching court decision that would grant the government backdoor access into every American’s phone and other devices, but the fundamental question over how we, as citizens, expect our government to be able to access–or not access–our personal information still remains.”