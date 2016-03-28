What Does Pandora’s CEO Shakeup Tell Us About Its Future?

We knew 2016 was going to be a year of big changes for Pandora , but few expected this development. After more than two years as CEO, Brian McAndrews is stepping down. Taking his place will be cofounder Tim Westergren, long the public face of the streaming music company.

Pandora’s executive shuffle comes at a pivotal, somewhat challenging time for the company. Having struggled to grow its roughly 81 million users last year (and still reporting a financial loss), the company is now poised to enter new territory this year, both in a business and in a geographic sense.

In 2015, Pandora made three very interesting–and totally different–acquisitions. Using the talent and technology of Rdio, Pandora is now building an on-demand streaming service akin to Spotify. This will be layered on top of the personalized radio service that Pandora pioneered and has dominated for the last decade. In the process, the company hopes to expand to more countries. Unlike other major music streaming services, Pandora only operates in three countries: the United States, Australia, and New Zealand.

The company also bought concert ticket vendor Ticketfly, which it is now using to build features to help sell tickets directly to fans through the Pandora music service, as well as through the existing Ticketfly website and apps. For Pandora, the Ticketfly acquisition opens up new possibilities for both listeners and artists, but it’s also–crucially–an additional source of revenue that’s free of the pressures and complexities of licensing millions of songs from labels and songwriters. As if all of that wasn’t enough, Pandora also bought Next Big Sound, a powerhouse of analytics about music on the Internet that’s already being fused with Pandora’s own mountain of listening data.

Phew! So, in short, Pandora is becoming a direct competitor to Spotify and Apple Music and a (smaller, not entirely direct) competitor to Ticketmaster and bolstering its already insane data science capabilities in an effort to better serve listeners, artists, and advertisers with a whole host of new offerings for everyone involved.

That’s a tall order. So why switch CEOs in the middle of it? The company won’t comment on why McAndrews is out, although it reportedly came as a bit of a shock internally.

What’s more obvious is why Westergren might be taking over. It’s easy to think of it like a Jack Dorsey moment: A founding nerd-turned-charismatic-leader returns to the helm of a maturing tech company to help reinvigorate it with some of its original founding spirit. There’s probably some truth to that. It’s also worth noting that today’s shakeup (several other executives are shifting their roles a bit) comes amid rumors that Pandora may be looking for a buyer as the streaming music market gets dramatically more competitive.