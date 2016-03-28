Y Combinator “Sad” At Lack Of VR/AR Applicants, Calls For More

Got an early-stage virtual reality or augmented reality startup, but missed last Thursday’s application deadline for the summer 2016 Y Combinator class? Don’t worry, YC really wants to hear from you.

In a tweet late Friday, Y Combinator president Sam Altman wrote that after reviewing the initial set of applications, he was “sad about the lack of VR/AR companies.” He added that, “If you’re doing this and want to apply late, email me!”

For those unfamiliar with it, Y Combinator is Silicon Valley’s most prestigious startup incubator. Every year, YC gets between 5,000 and 6,000 applicants for a class of what usually ends up being a little more than 100 startups. Each company, in addition to having access to a stellar roster of advisors and investors and A-list alumni like Airbnb, Stripe, Dropbox, Reddit, and many others, is given $120,000–in return for a 7% stake–with which to work.

In short, while there’s no guarantee that being part of YC leads to success, the companies that come out of the program unquestionably have a leg up on competitors, much like Stanford graduates do over those who come out of less-connected universities.

This year, of course, is virtual reality’s coming out party. Today, for example, Facebook-owned Oculus began delivering its highly anticipated Rift headset, and next month HTC will ship its just-as-breathlessly awaited Vive. Analysts predict that the VR industry will be worth $30 billion and augmented reality a $120 billion business by 2020.

That suggests there’s plenty of opportunity for companies looking to get a VR or AR startup off the ground. And that’s likely why Altman noted his disappointment at the lack of quality applicants in the space.

“One of the things we’ve noticed is that application cycles come in waves,” said YC spokesperson Justin Kan. “We had a lot of VR startups apply in the past. It might be the case that the super early adopters have all started VR companies [already] and applied to YC, and now we have to wait for there to be distribution of VR and AR devices for there to be another wave. From our perspective, it’s going to come.”