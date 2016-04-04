Lessons In How To Build A World-Changing Online Community From Black Lives Matter

There is no doubt that social media is a powerful tool for connecting individuals and creating communities. Both Opal Tometi, a cofounder of Black Lives Matter , and Tiffany Pham, founder and CEO of Mogul , are creating powerful online communities aimed at improving people’s lives.

Black Lives Matter was born out of a Facebook post by cofounder Alicia Garza in the response to the 2013 acquittal of George Zimmerman for the murder of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin. From Garza’s post, cofounder Patrisse Cullors created and shared the now famous hashtag #BlackLivesMatter. When Tometi saw that hashtag, she immediately contacted Garza to say she was buying the domain name and creating a Facebook page around those three words.

“This is our rallying cry. This is as simple and as potent as it gets.”

Opal Tometi

“This is our rallying cry,” Tometi says. “This is as simple and as potent as it gets.” Tometi, who is also the executive director of the Black Alliance for Just Immigration, says she saw Black Lives Matter as an opportunity to connect a number of organizations that are concerned about racial justice and human rights, and to have a more comprehensive and robust conversation. “We don’t need to be in our silos fighting for justice,” she says. “We are all here in the same neighborhoods, workplaces, and houses of worship.”

Pham is also trying to connect communities with similar interests. She is using Mogul, a social media platform she created, to connect women around the world to information, products, jobs, and online courses. Her goal, she says, is to democratize information for women worldwide by enabling users to connect, share information, and access knowledge from each other. Pham wanted to create a platform where women would feel comfortable contributing, sharing, and editing content because, she says, men dominate sites such as Reddit and Wikipedia.

“We don’t need to be in our silos fighting for justice.”

Both Tometi and Pham spoke to Fast Company as part of a 36-hour bicoastal pop-up conference PowerTrip, which brought together 200 women leaders in tech, media, fashion, and policy in New York and San Francisco. Here Tometi and Pham discuss challenges and lessons learned and offer advice for others creating online communities.

Black Lives Matter and Mogul both grew quickly, creating challenges for their founders. Tometi is quick to point out that she and her other two cofounders are not the group’s leaders. Black Lives Matter has 34 chapters across the country and in Toronto, she says.

“Our leadership is the people on the ground,” Tometi says. “We looked back at our history books and looked to our elders who shared with us lessons about what happens to organizations when all the decisions are made by one or two or three people. If something happens to them, the organization is defunct.”