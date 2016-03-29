New Doc Series Revs Up Ford’s Racing Return To Le Mans

If you’re a sports car racing aficionado, you know that Ford is returning to Le Mans this summer, competing with a modern incarnation of its famed GT40, a race car that first won the iconic 24-hour endurance race in 1966, then again in ’67, ’68, and ’69. The big comeback was formally announced in June of last year, and enthusiasts have been buzzing about it ever since.

But your average driver probably doesn’t know that Ford is getting back into the prestigious race, which has been held every year since 1923 just outside Le Mans, France, or even understand the significance of Ford’s wins back in the ’60s. To this day, Ford is the only American manufacturer to top the pack at Le Mans. Now the brand is launching a new doc series The Return, to tell the story of the GT40’s epic victories, and the preparation behind this year’s factory-sponsored return to Le Mans.

“With this documentary and the GT program overall, we really intended to speak to a new audience,” says Henry Ford III, global Ford performance marketing manager. “To be honest, if we don’t bring new people to this story and engage with them, then we haven’t really accomplished anything because we’re just speaking to the same people that we always speak to.”

Created by Ford’s agency Team Detroit and directed by Erich Joiner, the series is made up of five short episodes—easily digestible content was a must, according to Ford—rolling out every few weeks leading up to the race on June 15. A longer-form documentary aimed at those interested in a deeper dive into the subject will be released later this year, incorporating footage from this June’s race and the aftermath of the outcome.

The first episode of The Return, released on March 17, presents the necessary backstory, explaining what drove Henry Ford II to get into the race in the ’60s—it was a grudge!—when no one in the racing world thought an American manufacturer like Ford had even the glimmer of a chance of winning against dominant European brands like Ferrari.

We also learn why the company’s current executive team was motivated to get back on Le Mans’ famed Circuit de la Sarthe track to mark the 50th anniversary of that first historic win in ’66. “Oh, sure it’s a big risk, but not when you add in reputation, halo effect, and the morale boost it gives anyone who loves the Ford brand,” Bill Ford, executive chairman of Ford Motor Company, says in the video. Notably, he adds, “This car will—in the scheme of our earnings—not make much difference. But in the reputation of the Ford Motor Company, which is something I care deeply about, this car will be huge.”

Photo: Bob Chapman

The automaker will indeed enjoy big-time bragging rights if it can pull off a win at Le Mans this year. In the meantime, Ford is using the story of the creation of the new GT for Le Mans to promote its drive to bring new technology to market—that’s actually the focus of the second episode.