Flo Rida And That Big Flying Dog From “The NeverEnding Story” Star In New Spotify Ads

WHO: Spotify, Wieden+Kennedy New York

WHY WE CARE: Any time you can find a connection between Flo Rida, nuns, and a flying dog dragon from 1984, you have our attention. The spots themselves here are pretty good, we even get to see an aged Atreyu ride Falkor once again, with original actors Noah Hathaway and Alan Oppenheimer, no less. Super random? Oh, hells yes. But it’s the connection back to the product, through Spotify’s quirky user data and perhaps its greatest strength–unique and shareable playlists–that really bring this idea home. Each ad has its own playlist, and the brand created custom vanity URLs for each one so non-Spotify users can find out why people are still listening to Limahl every single day. (And if you can’t get enough of Falkor’s inspirational baritone, check out the ad’s behind the scenes video.)