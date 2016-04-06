How Collective Energy Buying Is Helping Communities Go 100% Renewable

Across the country, communities are collectivizing the way they buy energy. Instead of residents reaching individual agreements with utilities, they’re now ganging together into buying groups where customers purchase power together. Though it sounds a little geeky, this shift is important. As more states allow it, collective buying could lead to greater choice over where energy comes from, more local power generation, and more renewable energy, period.

Six states already allow “community choice aggregation” (CCA) as this mechanism is called: California, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Ohio, and Rhode Island. And now a seventh–New York–is coming onboard. From April, residents of Westchester County will be able to choose CCA energy contracts that promise 100% renewables. So far, 11 municipalities have signed on.

“The contract flips on its head the way that energy consumers get into deals with suppliers where they accept the terms and conditions that are supplied to them,” says Glenn Weinberg, a researcher with Sustainable Westchester (SW), the group that oversees the pilot CCA program.

“We have engagement from 14 or 15 municipal attorneys in our communities that reviewed, redlined, and revised our contract,” he says. “We took little input from suppliers in that process. We protected the consumers themselves, and then we turned around and asked the utilities to accept our contract whole hog. The suppliers asked for changes–but the vast majority we rejected.”

Under the program, customers don’t change their end-supplier, which will remain either Con Edison or the New York State Electricity & Gas company. These providers will continue doing billing and grid management. But residents do change the power relationship they have with utilities, Weinberg says. The CCA lets customers dictate terms and ask suppliers to source particular types of power, such as wind or solar.

New York’s CCA pilot, which initially runs for 12 months, is sanctioned by the state government, which is pursuing a wide-ranging (and closely watched) reform of the energy market. The Reforming the Energy Vision (REV) program (excellent explanation here) re-regulates relationships in the NY energy grid, incentivizing utilities to focus on efficiency and performance, as opposed to selling as much energy as possible (and building the biggest grid they can). NY REV is also funding lots of interesting experiments throughout New York state.

REV looks to right-size the electricity system, so it’s not bigger than we need, and to bring in more distributed generation, including solar. New York wants to get 50% of its power from renewables by 2030. Again, “right-sizing” sounds boring, but it’s actually important. The current grid is set up to cope with days of peak demand: normally summer weekdays where demand spikes because everyone is using their ACs. That means utilities have to build redundant capacity: power plants that run only when there’s a peak. The whole system is actually used only 55% of the time: a huge waste of money.