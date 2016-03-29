Americans Are Scared Of Self-Driving Cars, But Lazy Enough To Buy Them Anyway

U.S. drivers are scared of self-driving cars, and yet they still want the benefits they can bring. It all boils down, says an American Automobile Association (AAA) survey, to a combination of mistrust and laziness. “With the rapid advancement towards autonomous vehicles, American drivers may be hesitant to give up full control,” said AAA’s managing director of automotive engineering and repair John Nielsen, but almost two-thirds of Americans appreciate the convenience that this automation brings.

Like any new technology, autonomous vehicles won’t instantly replace current technology. And even without us realizing, our cars already do much of the driving for us, thanks to adaptive braking, automatic parking, lane-following, and so on. What scares drivers, says the AAA, is giving up that last bit of control, telling the car which direction to point in and how fast to go.

“Among those who do not want semi-autonomous features on their next vehicle,” says the survey, “drivers cite trusting their driving skills more than the technology.” This is plain wrong. Autonomous cars are better drivers than humans. “[A self-driving car] doesn’t get distracted or tired, misjudge traffic conditions, talk or text on a cell phone, or suffer road rage,” Nielsen

Cars are the top cause of death for Americans under 34—there were 32,719 deaths in 2013 alone. And while the sample size is much lower, autonomous cars haven’t yet killed anyone. And yet 75% of U.S. drivers “would be afraid to allow an autonomous vehicle to drive itself with them in it.”

“It’s clear that education is the key to addressing consumer hesitation towards these features,” says Nielsen. The numbers back this up. The AAA survey says that around half of all respondents cited “not knowing enough about it as a reason for not wanting semi‐autonomous technology.”

The mistrust of technology is balanced by laziness. Sixty one percent of respondents want automatic features in their next vehicle, including self-parking and automatic emergency braking.

As self-driving vehicles become more widespread, most likely in the form of buses and other public transport to begin with, people will get accustomed to them and be more willing to let the car do all the driving for them. In fact, the survey found that the more semi-autonomous features we have in our cars, the more likely we are to trust them.