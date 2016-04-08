Cancer: Researchers Are Conducting Huge Studies Using Twitter, Facebook

Nearly 40% of men and women will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetimes, with about 1.7 million of those cases expected in 2016 in the United States (according to the National Cancer Institute). These patients are hoping for better treatments and, hopefully someday, cures. They could also be valuable resources, helping experts develop better therapies, if only staff at research centers like Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston could study their unique cases. Even patients with the same diagnosis, such as breast cancer, have different genetic makeups, both in their healthy cells and in their tumors. These differences provide clues to new genetic factors that may cause the disease, why some patients respond especially well to certain treatments, why some tumors are so resistant to treatment, and how people of different ages or ethnicities are affected.

“A very small fraction of adult cancer patients in the U.S. gets seen at these big centers, probably less than 15%,” says Nikhil Wagle, an oncologist at Dana Farber specializing in breast cancer. “The vast majority…get treated in community hospitals where they get clinical care, but their tissue [sample] goes to the pathology department and sits there.”

It’s a classic “long tail” problem: There’s a large community of people, but they are spread out. So Broad Institute/Dana-Farber Integrative Cancer Biology Program in Cambridge, Massachusetts, formed the Metastatic Breast Cancer Project to find a long tail solution: Find people on the Internet. “The traditional way is that when a patient is at [a research] institution, someone will approach them and ask them in person,” says Wagle. “We’re trying to complement that by doing this 21st century, go directly to patients.” That strategy has already netted about 1,700 people (both women and men) with metastatic breast cancer—cancer that has spread beyond the breast, threatening other parts of the body. Wagle says that 95% of them have provided some information about their condition, and that more than 900 have agreed to share medical records, tumor samples, and saliva (for genetic sequencing). Those are huge numbers for the coalition’s first study project, just launched in October 2015.

This is not a “build it and they will come” approach. Sending out a tweet and creating a hashtag isn’t going get people to come flocking (although the team has also done that, at @MBC_Project and #mbcproject). “I’ve seen a lot of other people trying to do research studies or recruitment efforts in the space of social media just by launching something without patient input, and they haven’t been necessarily as successful,” says Corrie Painter, a cancer researcher and Wagle’s partner on the project. Instead, they spent a year finding allies. “We built a lot of in-person support among movers and shakers in the metastatic breast cancer community,” says Wagle, “people who have blogs or highly followed Twitter feeds or had their own Facebook pages.” Early supporters included the Metastatic Breast Cancer network; and the project now has 15 support organizations.

Painter already had personal experience with online support networks. “I’m six years out of a very rare cancer called angiosarcoma,” she says. “I currently don’t have disease, but it’s a highly aggressive, very rare, understudied cancer.” Angiosarcoma, which affects the inner lining of blood vessels, will be the next outreach project, expected to launch at the end of the summer. It’s a perfect candidate because it is so rare: It takes the power of the Internet to find enough patients for a meaningful study.

In dealing with and advocating for her condition, Painter has worked through the Angiosarcoma cancer group on Facebook. “As I build this study, I am building it out with them,” says Painter. “When it comes from the patients themselves, it’s so much more powerful.” She was a postdoc at UMASS Medical School studying cancer immunology when she applied for the job at the Broad. “As a scientist, as an insider, I just really felt very strongly…that doing traditional academic medicine was not going to be impactful,” says Painter.

One thing researchers decided along with patients was to set a low barrier for entry. People who sign up online get a link to a participant consent form and then provide the names of the places where they’ve been treated and of the doctors who have treated them. Staff at the Broad (rhymes with “road”) Institute then call to get all the records, as well as already-biopsied tumor samples it can do advanced genetic analysis on. “What’s sad is that somehow it’s easier for the doctor or another hospital to get someone’s records than it is [for patients] to get their own records,” says Wagle.