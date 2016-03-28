The Perfect VR Headset Is Actually Just A Hoodie

Oculus is shipping its first VR headset this week. It’s a big moment, but virtual reality is still loaded with usability problems that will delay its uptake to the true mainstream: You’re often tethered to a giant PC. You’re inherently asocial behind the mask. And you look pretty stupid, too. (Sorry! We’re not judging, but it’s objective truth.)

So the design firm Artefact ran a thought experiment: What could virtual reality be in another five years, right around the time Oculus considers releasing V2.0 hardware?

The two resulting concepts–nicknamed Light and Shadow–paint a portrait of virtual reality that looks like anything but science fiction.

Markus Wierzoch, the lead designer on the project, explains that VR’s biggest asset is, paradoxically, its biggest shortcoming. Its immersion allows us to enter new worlds. But that immersion comes at the cost of inclusion–the people around us can’t join in our experience. Virtual reality is inherently asocial.

“There’s a series of selfies taken with a person wearing a VR headset, and the person with the headset never looks very good,” Wierzoch says. So the studio generated alternatives. One headset would prioritize immersion. It would be a privacy-focused hoodie called Shadow. Another headset would prioritize inclusion; it would be a minimal fabric band called Light.

Light is a headset that runs off the processing power of your smartphone, so it’s lightweight, and comfortable to take on and off–or even pass to someone else to wear. Audio pipes into your ears through bone conduction rather than big headphones, so that you can hear the virtual world and the real world at the same time. And, ingeniously, the content the wearer sees is also projected on the outside of the device.

“That makes sense especially in a parent-child VR relationship,” Wierzoch says. “As a parent, you could easily glance at what it is your kid is looking at.”