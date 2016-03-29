Virtual Reality, Brand Immersion, And The Power Of Making Memories

A few years back the Journal of Consumer Research published a study titled “ The Effect of Mere Touch on Perceived Ownership ” that found consumers who touch products in the aisles will not only pay more money for them than those who keep their hands off the merchandise, but that startlingly this held true even for those who were asked only to imagine they had touched the product.

Forward-thinking organizations have already found ways to use virtual reality’s ability to leverage the power of this “illusionary immersion” to drive change. In 2015, the United Nations commissioned a series of films from us at Vrse.works to highlight the plight of Syrian refugees and Liberian Ebola victims, which helped raise more than $4 billion in direct support and funding. One of the films, Clouds Over Sidra, inspired one in six members of the public who viewed it to donate money, twice the average for the UN and UNICEF. The average response rate to direct marketing is often less than 1%, whereas our VR experiences with the softest of calls to action have garnered more than 15%. Making people feel often makes them act. We know this, but it seems to be something that needs to be spelled out when introducing new media that can change the game.

For consumer brands, the applications of virtual reality may be even more powerful. Over the past decade, brand managers have had to cope with emerging technology acting as the catalyst to an inexorable and ever-growing battle for audience attention. The content channel and platform explosion, and the rise of ad-blocking software, which has added to age-old techniques such as leaving the room during a TV commercial or flicking past a print ad, have all combined to make the biggest barrier to effective brand communication today simply to be seen in the first place.

But as technology has made the industry’s task harder, it has also both forced and enabled us to find new ways of communicating with consumers. We’re starting to see the value of moving away from an outdated model that forces an interruptive message on our audience to be “conveyed” toward a more participatory and shareable experience to be “felt.” A great time for those of us who believe strongly in creativity and originality.

Whether it’s Guinness inviting us to feel the anticipation of a well-deserved pint, Under Armour the excitement of competition, or Audi the thrill of revving the throttle on a tightly executed gear shift, marketing briefs that seek to map and provoke empathy are much closer to how agencies are starting to think about brand shortcuts to audience attention, to break through the communications clutter.

A brand experience has more impact than brand communication alone. If your brand is a story, then traditional advertising provides the basic structure of the narrative, but experiences are the high points of dramatic action. Virtual reality offers a uniquely immersive and scalable platform to deliver visceral brand experiences that will augment the rest of the marketing spend.

In 2008, marketing professors at Indiana University found that more original brand communications reduced consumers’ resistance to persuasion. “This is an important finding”, they said, “because any strategy that can reduce resistance to persuasion and make consumers more open-minded can have a significant impact on brand purchase intention.”