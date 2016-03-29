These Protestors Are Going To Try To Shut Down Congress To Get Money Out Of Politics

At age 35, Kai Newkirk has a long history with civil disobedience. He’s been arrested for a cause 10 times, which he doesn’t think is enough. His most infamous arrest, in 2014, was at the U.S. Supreme Court, where, with a collaborator, he pulled off a very rare disruption –and even rarer videotaping –of oral arguments to protest the court’s dismantling of campaign finance laws.

These days, Newkirk, who is usually based in Los Angeles, has been co-living and coworking in a large house in Takoma Park, Maryland, where he and about 20 others–volunteers and a few paid staff–are plotting what they hope will be the biggest disruption in Washington seen in a generation.

“The political and economic system is just not working for everyday people.”

Democracy Spring, an action led by Newkirk’s group 99Rise along with several dozen endorsing organizations, is planning to launch a massive sit-in at the U.S. Capitol in mid-April. Their cause is what they believe to be an underlying barrier to all kinds of social, environmental, and economic reforms in the United States: corrupt elections, entrenched elite power, and the massive and growing influence of money in politics.

“We know that there’s tremendous frustration and anger around the country about the state of our democracy–that’s clearly evidenced in the success of Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders,” says Newkirk. “The political and economic system is just not working for everyday people.”

Orhan Cam via Shutterstock

Starting on Saturday, marchers will begin in Philadelphia and make their way to Washington, D.C., where on April 11, they plan a nonviolent sit-in both outside and, to the extent possible, inside the U.S. Capitol. Though the movement takes inspiration from Occupy Wall Street, it is taking a decidedly different approach with a set of very specific demands–that Congress pass four pieces of legislation that have already been introduced this session.

“We didn’t want anybody, Paul Ryan or someone on CNN or a presidential candidate, to be able to say ‘yes there’s a problem, but these people don’t know what they want,” Newkirk says. The bills in question propose overturning the Court’s Citizens United decision, citizen-funded elections, reforms to combat voter suppression, and a step toward expanding voting rights. They hope to continue to rotate people into the sit-in until they win or everyone’s arrested.

The grassroots movement to reform government and elections has been growing every since the Supreme Court’s 2010 Citizens United decision lifted limits on political donations to candidates. Democracy Spring, in fact, isn’t even the only D.C. protest event on the issue planned in April. The group is closely coordinating with another large coalition of organizations, called Democracy Awakening, that will be holding a rally and march on the weekend of April 16. And this election cycle, in states including South Dakota, New York, and California, there are more ballot initiatives to reform government than in any previous election.