A Luxury Furniture Designer’s Latest Project: Reviving His Rural Hometown

“Some of it’s silly,” the furniture designer Tyler Hays, known for his high-end, handmade furniture brand BDDW , tells me over the phone. “Nobody needs a $200 butter dish, who even uses butter dishes? However, that’s one of our best sellers.”

Hays is talking me through his line of exquisitely crafted, wonderfully diverse, and completely bizarre wares for sale at his recently opened M. Crow boutique in SoHo. Just like in his furniture showroom nearby, everything in the shop is handmade, and evokes more the feeling of rustic American West than the luxury lifestyles of its chic downtown Manhattan clientele. And since it’s his side project, Hays basically designs whatever comes to mind, as evident by his wide ranging inventory. Also for sale are a kid’s cotton one-piece swimsuit ($225), high-end weenie roasting sticks ($55), a hand-sewn kids’ leather tool belt ($110) and sculptures of shriveled faces carved from apples by Hays’s mom ($125).

Hays, who has made a name for himself with hyperlocal, hand-crafted furniture that costs up to $100,000, named the new line for a century-old general store in his hometown of Wallowa, Oregon (population: 200). In 2012, after hearing that the store was closing, Hays bought the place. Now the general store sells local meat, a selection of Hays’s ceramics and other wares, and beer that’s brewed in the back room, soon to be a full-fledge microbrewery. Its brand new New York outpost offers a permanent home for the line he has been selling online since 2015. The store’s New York location came about because, as Hays puts it, the 200 residents of Wallowa County aren’t exactly the target market for $1,000 sweatshirts.

The idea, he says, came from his childhood dream to create an entire lifestyle from things made by hand. “I’ve always had a million hobbies,” says Hays. “Now I have this giant workshop and miniature garment studio, and I have a brewery and I have a ceramics studio. I spent my adult life building a business where I can literally make everything myself.”

For now, all of the wares in his shop are made in his BDDW studio in Philadelphia, where he oversees a team of over 100 employees. But Hays plans to move over much of M. Crow’s production to a growing workshop in Wallowa County. For Hays, the new endeavor is more than just a way for him to turn a profit making whatever products he dreams up–he also wants to benefit his hometown by creating jobs and putting money back into the small rural community.

“In a way, it bridges the very large gap between how I grew up and my heritage and being a fancy designer guy in New York,” says Hays, who attributes his love of making to a childhood sewing and canning with his mom, and tanning mink and raccoon fir with his brother. “I’m building a larger brand with all my hobbies and helping economic development in my hometown, knowing that I can use one to help the other.”

Though Wallowa County once had a strong logging and farming industry, both had begun to fall apart when Hays was a kid. Hays describes his hometown as the kind of small rural community that’s so removed from the rest of the world can be hard to imagine getting out. “Having grown up there, I’m very in tune to what it takes for a guy to get out and make it in the world,” he says. The difference between his high profile life in New York and his childhood there (his mom and brother still live there and help run the general store) has made him hyper-aware of the discrepancy between the wealth of urban life and the hardship of remote urban communities.