Here’s How SoundCloud Plans To Take On Spotify And Apple

Anytime somebody says they’re launching yet another music subscription service, I’m skeptical. Oh really? Another millions-of-songs-for-ten-bucks-a-month deal like the one I’ve been paying Spotify for since 2011? What could you possibly have to offer? But this morning I’m sitting across from Alex Ljung and I don’t need to ask that question.

That’s because Ljung runs SoundCloud, a service that I, along with 175 million other people around the world, already use regularly. Today, he’s here at Fast Company’s New York headquarters to show me something he’s been waiting years to unveil: SoundCloud Go.

For $10 per month, the new subscription tier will offer access to a massive, Spotify-style library of music that will sit on top of SoundCloud’s existing trove of user-uploaded audio. The end result is something that nobody—not Spotify, Pandora, Apple or anybody else—will easily be able to copy: An all-you-can-stream library of albums from major and indie labels fused with millions of additional user-uploaded recordings, remixes, and DJ sets. For people willing to pay, all of that will be available ad-free and with offline syncing. At first glance, it’s a pretty good deal. But to thrive in this already crowded space, SoundCloud has its work cut out for it.

“We have everything from the bedroom producer’s sketch to something Kanye just recorded and put up on the site,” says Ljung. “The full Kendrick Lamar album. All the back catalogs. Podcasts. All the big hits. All the emerging stars. Everything you can imagine in one place. It’s the ultimate music service.”

The biggest advantage that SoundCloud has over the likes of Spotify and Apple Music is its vault of over 100 million user-uploaded tracks. By combining that with their own new library of on-demand albums and tracks (thanks to recently finalized deals with the major and indie labels), SoundCloud is able to boast what Ljung calls “the biggest content offering in the world.”

Sure, that offering includes a ton of junk. Bedroom demos and remixes of questionable quality are all over SoundCloud. But the noise generated by the upload-it-yourself model is outweighed by a huge asset: Megastars like Drake, Rihanna, and Kanye West are active on the platform, often using it to upload tracks that won’t be found anywhere else. At the same time, SoundCloud is now where most up-and-coming artists of note head to start uploading tracks. By comparison, on-demand apps like Spotify and Apple Music require unsigned musicians to go through a third-party service to upload their tracks for a fee. If you’re a brand-new artist in 2016, you’re most likely coming to SoundCloud first. If you’re an influential music blogger, you’re embedding tracks from SoundCloud in your posts.

The artist-generated, free-to-listen nature of SoundCloud has made it a household name among music fans. But it’s also presented challenges. As streaming music explodes, ad-supported, free music is struggling to rake in money for the music industry. That’s why Taylor Swift ditched Spotify last year. By comparison, revenue from paid, on-demand streaming services is growing and making up a bigger piece of the beleaguered industry’s income pie. As a result, services that peddle free music are slowly inching toward paid subscription models like this one.