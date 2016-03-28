Three Counterproductive Myths About Corporate Culture

Just last week, Samsung announced that it’s overhauling its corporate culture , trading in a traditional, big-company atmosphere for a more startup-y vibe. It will have no shortage of views and opinions to draw on for guidance.

We’re arguably hearing more about work cultures than ever before–from what motivates employees and spurs innovation to the best ways to scale a culture as your company grows. But as useful as these conversations are, they’ve also generated a few myths that just don’t hold up, and can even wear a work culture down. Here are three of them.

By now the backlash against the proverbial office foosball table is complete. We’re now hearing that more materially significant (if more boring) benefits such as equity and flexible work hours are getting more serious attention from the tech world, and that focusing on the purpose behind the work can be the better way to keep employees engaged.

All that may well be true, and it’s likely a smart move for cultures to respond to what modern workers actually say they want, such as more transparent communication, instead of stuffing your office full of superficial perks.

But adding in these other forms of motivation and removing some of the frillier ones doesn’t preclude you from offering one of most fundamental motivators of all: a good salary or a generous bonus. It may be out of fashion to say so, but competitive pay is still one of the surest ways to stay, well, competitive–and to keep up a culture where employees are motivated and happy.

Let’s not forget to look at the big picture–which is notably uncongenial to the younger generations of workers. It’s becoming more expensive and more difficult for millennials and gen-Xers to find a sustainable career path. On average, American workers earn less today than their counterparts 40 years ago. So monetary rewards may end up gaining more the longer that trend persists. What’s more, a pay raise or bonus is often a lot easier to advertise and implement than those softer perks are.

So yes, intrinsic rewards matter. And yes, you should take pains to build a culture where your employees feel motivated and listened to. But don’t patronize them, either–by pretending that a remote work policy or a “culture of open communication” beats a good salary.