Watch: This Documentary Shows The Shocking Randomness Of Gun Violence

On a hot summer day in 2013, 29-year-old Antonius Wiriadjaja was walking down a street in Brooklyn when he heard what he thought were firecrackers. He looked down, saw he was bleeding, and only then realized he’d been shot.

A man nearby, John Morant, jumped into action, applying exactly the right pressure to the wound until an ambulance could arrive. A medic made it clear: Morant had saved Wiriadjaja’s life.

A year later, Purpose, the New York social impact agency, made an incredibly moving 10-minute documentary of Wiriadjaja re-uniting with his savior, which you can watch above. Definitely watch to the end, there’s a shocking twist that makes the story all the more poignant.

The film comes out of Purpose’s work with several gun control advocacy groups, such as Everytown for Gun Safety. The film ends reminding us that, every single day, 88 Americans are killed by gun violence. “We wanted to humanize the issue and put a face to it by telling the story of real people whose lives have been forever changed by the issue,” says Jessica Lauretti, Purpose’s director of content development.

Wiriadjaja, too, has decided the best way to help himself heal is to tell his story. As he says in the documentary: “I never really wanted to be part of this debate. I didn’t have a choice. I was just a random guy walking down the street and got shot.”