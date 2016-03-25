Nikolaj Coster-Waldau And Alison Brie Get Ready To Kiss For Apple TV

WHAT: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones) and Alison Brie (Community) get some help from a Siri-powered Apple TV for rehearsing a romantic scene.
WHO: Apple, TBWA\Media Arts Lab
WHY WE CARE: Of course it’s nice to see how we can use Siri to navigate within a movie or open Apple Music with a simple voice command on Apple TV. But the real treat here is, once again, seeing how TBWA\Media Arts Lab taps unexpected celebrity appearances to turn what amounts to a glorified product demo into a pretty damn charming ad.