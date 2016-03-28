How To Push Forward When Your Skills Have Plateaued

The path of least resistance? Chances are you’re strolling up it right now. Don’t blame yourself; as humans, our natural tendency is to seek security and minimize risk. We instinctually build comfort zones around ourselves and fiercely defend them, usually without even realizing it.

That might be a shrewd survival tactic, but it’s a recipe for inertia. In order to succeed, we need to continuously improve our skills, using what we already know in order to figure out things we don’t. But anytime you’re working on that, you’ll eventually hit a plateau. Here’s how to get yourself over it and keep pushing ahead.

Focusing on technique means observing the fundamentals of your craft at close range.

In his book Mastery, Robert Greene writes, “Mozart never asserted any particular opinions about music. Instead, he absorbed the styles he heard around himself and incorporated them into his own voice.” When Mozart first heard Bach’s use of counterpoint, he absorbed this new style, and it changed and improved the quality of his own music.

Greene argues that many artists would get defensive about something that challenged their own principles. But Mozart was no amateur, and his willingness to break out of his own process in order to study a different one prevented him from stagnating. That feature is a hallmark of someone who can put their own ego aside and seize an opportunity to refine their craft.

If that’s an important precondition for developing your skills, then the process of actually developing them may be a little more complicated. In their 1967 book Human Performance, psychologists Paul Fitts and Michael Posner theorized that the learning experience can be broken down into three distinct stages. And while psychologists and neuroscientists now understand more about cognition and skill development today, their framework is still a useful guide.

The first phase is known as the “cognitive stage.” This is where you intellectualize the task you want to accomplish, thinking of different strategies or tactics to accomplish it. For instance, when you first sit down at a keyboard, you have to think about where to place your hands. But once you start learning how to type, you don’t give it a second thought.

The second phase is called the “associative stage.” You concentrate less, make fewer errors, and become more efficient at performing the task. Finally, you reach the “autonomous stage,” the stage where you’ve mastered the task–you’re basically functioning on autopilot.