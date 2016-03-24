James Beard Award-Winning Chef Alon Shaya On The Power Of Mentorship

We recently sat down with James Beard Award-winning chef and restaurateur Alon Shaya and asked him about his journey to becoming a top chef. He shares a story about a difficult part of his childhood and the home economics teacher who inspired him to choose a life in the food industry. Watch this video and find out why mentorship is so important, what his favorite part of working in restaurants is, and how to best inspire people when you manage them.
This was filmed during the South Beach Wine & Food Festival.
[Photo Credit: Aaron Davidson]