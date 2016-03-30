Why You Might Want To Rethink Making Those 401(k) Contributions

Many of us take for granted that our retirement is our own personal responsibility. Young professionals understand that they’re playing a game, competing against one another not just in a race for jobs but also for retirement strategies. The only trouble is that 401(k)s might be creating many more losers than winners.

As the United States’s manufacturing base declines, fewer young workers expect old-fashioned, long-term guarantees such as pensions, anyway. The rise of the 401(k) and concurrent decline in pensions emerged at a propitious moment in American history, when a strain of “free market” fundamentalism had seeped from the Goldwater and Friedman fringes of the Republican Party into the techno-libertarian mainstream. As the finance journalist Helaine Olen observes in her book Pound Foolish, the long boom of the 1990s, and its accompanying corporate focus on lean management and cost cutting, only amplified that trend.

Managing and monitoring retirement saving accounts require a degree of financial acumen that is simply beyond that of the average person.

This confluence of circumstances created a feedback loop in which each element exaggerates and entrenches the others. Between 1979 and 2012, pension enrollment rates dropped from 28% to 3% of employees.

All this would be fine if individual retirement accounts performed as well as or better than the old pension plans. But as reported by sources from Forbes to USA Today, 401(k) participants actually end up saving less money, not more—and certainly not enough to retire on securely. Managing and monitoring retirement saving accounts require a degree of financial acumen that is simply beyond that of the average person. (It’s actually beyond the capability of most advisers.) Commissions and financial fees—often obfuscated—account for the rest of the decline in returns.

In fact, as Olen reports, until the hard-won (but easily and regularly rescinded) banking reforms of 2012, retirement fund managers weren’t even required to report the fees they charged. That’s right: From the emergence of these plans in 1981 until the summer of 2012, there literally was no legal requirement to inform consumers how much they were paying for the privilege of having a retirement account. They could look up the fees internal to the mutual funds, but the financial firms administering the accounts were not required to disclose them.

And consumers were accordingly clueless. A 2011 AARP survey noted that 71% of 401(k) holders erroneously believed that they were not being charged any fees, while another 6% admitted they did not know whether they were being charged or not. As a result, according to Forbes, in 2011, pension-style plans performed at a 2.74% rate of return, while 401(k)s actually lost an average 0.22%.

[More from Douglas Rushkoff: Why Learning To Code Won’t Save Your Job]