The Ladies of “Orange Is the New Black” Just Sampled Titus Andromedon’s “Peeno Noir”

WHO: The inmates of Litchfield prison

WHAT: “Honey Jar: A Tribute to Peeno Noir”

WHY WE CARE: In Orange is the New Black, Poussey Washington’s (Samira Wiley) hootch is notorious for getting the women of Litchfield lit, and now, in a glorious nod to fellow Netflix smash Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, it now has its own anthem. Riffing off of Titus Andromedon’s (Tituss Burgess) “Peeno Noir,” aka, an ode to black penis, “Honey Jar” is like the CliffsNotes version of seasons 1-3, crammed into that familiar house beat and basic-ass rhyming scheme.