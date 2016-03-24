FastCo Studios Is Hiring An Associate Producer

Fastcompany.com’s video arm, FastCo Studios is looking for an associate producer with at least two years experience in the video production field. This is a great chance to work with an innovative video group on a wide range of entertaining, inspirational, and informative stories.

Candidate must be a highly motivated self-starter with strong organizational skills. This person will work closely with senior producers to help research, book, etc. on larger stories as well as work independently on smaller stories. Ideal candidate should also have strong shooting skills (preferably with C300/C100) and the ability to create a basic lighting setup (Kinos, Lite Panels etc.).

Duties include but not limited to:

•Ability to work in a fast-paced environment

•Set up lights, cameras, audio

•Act as one-man band for smaller shoots

•Act as 2nd camera for larger shoots

•Be able to handle run n’ gun type shoots on occasion

•Conceptualize video ideas with writers

•Schedule talent/crew

•Research and write scripts

•Pitch story ideas

•Book shooting locations

•Have a nose for potential stories or leads

•Willingness to travel for shoots and/or stories

Ability to put together assembly edits in Adobe Premiere a bonus but not a requirement.

This is a full-time, contract position. This job is based in New York City.

Please email your CV and cover letter to fcstudios@fastcompany.com.