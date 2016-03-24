FastCo Studios Is Hiring A Producer

Fast Company.com’s video arm, FastCo Studios, is looking for a Producer/Shooter with at least 5 years experience in the video production field. This is a great chance to work with an innovative video group who tell a wide range of entertaining and informative stories.

Candidates must have developed producing, directing, and writing skills, as well as strong leadership, journalism, and collaboration skills. Ideal candidate should also have strong shooting skills (preferably with C300/C100) and the ability to create a basic lighting setup (Kinos, Lite Panels, etc.).

Duties include but not limited to:

•Produce/direct shoots

•Set up lights, cameras, audio

•Act as one-man band for shoots

•Conceptualize video ideas with writers

•Schedule talent/crew

•Research and write scripts

•Book shooting locations

•Have a nose for potential stories or leads

•Willingness to travel for shoots and/or stories

Premiere CC editing ability a bonus but not a requirement.

Candidates must submit work samples of their shooting to be considered. Please be clear on the role you played in your submitted work. Candidates without work samples included will not be considered.

In your cover letter please explain which Fast Company vertical (Co.Design, Co.Create, Co.Exist, Fast Company) interests you the most and why.