Lil Dicky’s Big Trojan Talk, Foxtel’s Binge Life: The Top 5 Ads Of The Week

Back in 2009, Japanese condom brand Sagami made what many consider the best prophylactic commercial ever called “ Love Distance .” Though a completely different tack, Trojan and rapper Lil Dicky may just have a legit challenger to the Rubber Ad Throne. Sure, it’s four-minutes long and, if you didn’t know who Lil Dicky was, you may be asking yourself why an extra from Silicon Valley was telling you about that time his buddy Jordan had sex in a club bathroom. But it doesn’t matter. It’s funny, down-to-earth, and, if marketing strategy floats your boat, it was released as content through the chart-topping rapper ‘s YouTube channel, not as a traditional ad. Entertainment. Safe sex. Win-win. Onward!

What: The soap brand goes inside Indiana’s Wabash Valley’s maximum security prison to talk to inmates about the importance of their daily two-hour outdoor time, to raise awareness that kids only get an average of one hour playing outside every day.

Who: Persil, MullenLowe

Why We Care: Unilever commissioned an independent global study of 12,000 parents, and 78% said their children often refuse to play without some form of technology being involved, and 80% reported their child prefers to play virtual sports on a screen inside rather than actual sports outside. It’s a stark metaphor, to compare prisoners to children, the guilty versus the innocent, so to speak, but one that gets your attention.

What: Rapper Lil Dicky makes a brutally honest pitch for Trojan and the upside of safe sex.

Who: Lil Dicky, Trojan Condoms

Why We Care: It’s a match made in advertising heaven. And not just because you’ve got a rapper named Lil Dicky talking safe sex. As Co.Create’s own Joe Berkowitz put it earlier this week, it’s Lil Dicky’s (David Burd) mix of sincerity, humor, and self-awareness that make this the best ad of the week.