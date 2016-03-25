Scotts Miracle-Gro Pioneers The “Connected Yard”

The giant of lawn and garden care is set to release an Internet of Things platform called Connected Yard that will give consumers plant care guidance through a smartphone app called Gro, which will make recommendations based on data about local weather conditions and input from connected sensors and water controllers.

“The app is great without any devices, but if you add devices to it, it just gets that much smarter,” says Patti Ziegler, the company’s chief digital and marketing services officer.

While developing a digital platform may seem like a departure for a company that got its start in 1868, Ziegler says Scotts Miracle-Gro is merely responding to shifting consumer tastes. Research shows many younger consumers spent less time doing yard work than previous generations, and the company hopes the app’s guidance will give them the confidence to get invested in their lawns and gardens, she says.

“Society is changing, and Scotts needs to change with it,” she says. “Consumers appreciate digital solutions, and we want to provide the inspiration and education, the means to get them active in the category.”

The company announced the app, expected to be available to consumers in April, at the South by Southwest Interactive festival in Austin, encouraging companies working in the outdoor arena to join the platform.

“We created it as an open platform hoping to create an environment where entrepreneurs and all kinds of smart device manufacturers want to partner with us,” says Ziegler.