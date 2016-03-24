advertisement
Your New Favorite Instagram Asks A Very Important Question: Did They Really Rap That?

By KC Ifeanyi1 minute Read

WHO: @didtheyreallyrapthat
WHAT: Your new favorite Instagram account
WHY WE CARE: Rappers seem to have a relentless penchant for slipping some of the most utterly inane lyrics known to man into their songs. Maybe we’re too busy grinding heavy on the beat to notice (or to care), but if you isolate some of these lyrics, in or out of context, you really will wonder, “Did they really rap that?”

