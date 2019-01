WHAT: A Polish Red Cross PSA that uses teaching convicted murderers first aid to show everyone else how important life-saving skills can be.

WHO: Red Cross Poland, Grey Group Poland

WHY WE CARE: An unexpected way to pitch first-aid skills, and one that surely won’t get the sympathy of everyone. But the insight remains the same whether you think teaching convicted murderers first aid is a good idea, a calculated stunt, or both–that if these people can learn life-saving skills, so can you.