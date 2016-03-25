From Productivity Shortcuts To Slower Work: This Week’s Top Leadership Stories

This week we learned about the benefits of strategic slacking, which daily rituals can boost our happiness, and why working more slowly might hold a key to productivity.
These are the stories you loved in Leadership for the week of March 21.
1. Four Daily Habits That Will Make You Happier
According to Neil Pasricha, author of The Happiness Equation, all it takes is a daily, 20-minute habit to give a major boost to your happiness. And best of all, it can be as simple as a brisk walk or paying for a stranger’s coffee.
2. 6 Signs That You’re Management Material
Taking on more responsibility at work usually means giving instructions to others. This quick checklist can help you determine whether you’ve already got the instincts that go with being a good manager.
3. New Job-Matching Tool Uses Personality Traits Rather Than Skills
A new platform called Talify aims to go a step further than traditional job placement tools: It uses data on college students’ personalities and intelligence to match them with job opportunities.
4. Seven Effective Shortcuts To A More Productive Workday
Saving a few extra minutes from one task to another can add up over the course of a workday. This week we learned seven handy techniques for slacking off (strategically) in the name of better time management.
5. Five Ways Working More Slowly Can Boost Your Productivity
You’ve heard all about the evils of multitasking and the wonders of meditation–but chances are you still try to juggle too much at once and aren’t as reflective as you could be. The thing is, it could be costing you serious cognitive resources. This week, author and entrepreneur Faisal Hoque explained why slower might be better.