From Productivity Shortcuts To Slower Work: This Week’s Top Leadership Stories

This week we learned about the benefits of strategic slacking, which daily rituals can boost our happiness, and why working more slowly might hold a key to productivity.

These are the stories you loved in Leadership for the week of March 21.

According to Neil Pasricha, author of The Happiness Equation, all it takes is a daily, 20-minute habit to give a major boost to your happiness. And best of all, it can be as simple as a brisk walk or paying for a stranger’s coffee.

Taking on more responsibility at work usually means giving instructions to others. This quick checklist can help you determine whether you’ve already got the instincts that go with being a good manager.

A new platform called Talify aims to go a step further than traditional job placement tools: It uses data on college students’ personalities and intelligence to match them with job opportunities.

Saving a few extra minutes from one task to another can add up over the course of a workday. This week we learned seven handy techniques for slacking off (strategically) in the name of better time management.

You’ve heard all about the evils of multitasking and the wonders of meditation–but chances are you still try to juggle too much at once and aren’t as reflective as you could be. The thing is, it could be costing you serious cognitive resources. This week, author and entrepreneur Faisal Hoque explained why slower might be better.