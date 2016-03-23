How Deep Linking Makes Shoppers Feel At Home With Your Brand

Most marketers use deep linking to drive app downloads, plain and simple. But these days that’s not enough, Jessie Morris told the marketers gathered at Adobe Summit in Las Vegas last week. Morris, the mobile program manager for outdoor retailer REI, advised them to do more than simply send consumers to the App Store.

“As the user, I want to know what’s in it for me,” she said.

A more effective approach, Morris explained, is creating a feeling of comfort.

“It’s not enough to say, ‘We have an app. Go download it.’ ”

— Jessie Morris, mobile program manager, REI

Last year, REI began distributing deep links through various channels to understand how customers were engaging with its app and why.

“From a targeting perspective, we look at time of day, day of week, when are people really engaging,” Morris said. “Then we focus our paid placements on those times of day and demographics.”

What they found surprised them.