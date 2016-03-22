The Unusual Behavior You’ll Find In Millennial TV Watchers (And Nobody Else)

We’ve all heard that the world will be full of Millennials in a few years, but it’s debatable whether anything will change. Human beings have been navigating their 20s for, oh, at least 180,000 years. Why should they be any different now?

Consider their spending. According to Adobe, it’s been hard to tell how much of the lore is based in data. This mega-generation–some 80 million strong–is off to a slow start, obscuring their impact as consumers. They accounted for only $2 trillion in liquid assets in 2015 —just $25,000 each. Those assets are projected to rise to $7 trillion by 2020.

“Start to think about these content creators as people who have the potential to accelerate your brand.”

— Kevin Lindsay, Director of Product Marketing, Adobe

Tamara Gaffney, a principal analyst at Adobe, discussed the findings of its annual Digital Index at the company’s Summit marketing conference in Las Vegas this week. She scuttled some—but not all—of the hype about this unique demographic.

Already, a flood of ad dollars is trying to lure young adults to their parents’ brands. This year, Heineken is allocating 25 percent of its total ad spend on digital marketing to bring them into the fold; brands like Cadillac and Häagen-Dazs are following suit.

This chart demonstrates why the group is commanding such an investment, even years before it has evident disposable income.

“They’re not time-based,” Gaffney said of the chart. “Everything is on their schedule.”