Three Easy Steps For Choosing A Career Path You Won’t Wind Up Hating

If you’ve earned your degree, you might be already entrenched in a career. Then again, you might not be. A recent study by Accenture Strategy found that 36% of 2015 college graduates with a job are not working in their chosen field. For the classes of 2013 and 2014, almost half are underemployed or not working in jobs that require a college degree.

So if you’ve graduated and are still wondering how to determine a career path, you are far from alone. That may be somewhat comforting. But it’d probably be even more comforting to feel like you’re on a path that you’re passionate about—especially since passion ranks highly in surveys about what millennials want out of work.

How exactly do you go from being undecided about your career to being on a track towards something real? Start with these resources.

Search Google for “career assessment,” and you’ll return about 434 million results. Do they actually work? Should you shell out money to take online quizzes? Clearly, there’s a big market for career aptitude tests, many of which are unproven and costly. That’s why you should stick to ones that are inexpensive or free and have helped millions find careers.

Atlanta-based career coach Kathy Brunner recommends clients take John Holland’s SDS (Self Directed Search)—an assessment that helps determine potential occupations and corresponding work environments based on your personality type.

The test is based on the scientific findings of award-winning psychologist John Holland, who invented the “Holland Codes,” a system that places individuals into one of six categories:

Doers Thinkers Creators Helpers Persuaders Organizers

Each category corresponds to a variety of different career paths. The test will cost you $9.95 to take, but if it helps you find your true calling, it’ll have been the best $9.95 you ever spent.