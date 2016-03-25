Three Easy Steps For Choosing A Career Path You Won’t Wind Up Hating

If you’ve earned your degree, you might be already entrenched in a career. Then again, you might not be. A recent study by Accenture Strategy found that 36% of 2015 college graduates with a job are not working in their chosen field. For the classes of 2013 and 2014, almost half are underemployed or not working in jobs that require a college degree.
So if you’ve graduated and are still wondering how to determine a career path, you are far from alone. That may be somewhat comforting. But it’d probably be even more comforting to feel like you’re on a path that you’re passionate about—especially since passion ranks highly in surveys about what millennials want out of work.
How exactly do you go from being undecided about your career to being on a track towards something real? Start with these resources.
1. Use Proven Career Assessments
Search Google for “career assessment,” and you’ll return about 434 million results. Do they actually work? Should you shell out money to take online quizzes? Clearly, there’s a big market for career aptitude tests, many of which are unproven and costly. That’s why you should stick to ones that are inexpensive or free and have helped millions find careers.
Atlanta-based career coach Kathy Brunner recommends clients take John Holland’s SDS (Self Directed Search)—an assessment that helps determine potential occupations and corresponding work environments based on your personality type.
The test is based on the scientific findings of award-winning psychologist John Holland, who invented the “Holland Codes,” a system that places individuals into one of six categories:
- Doers
- Thinkers
- Creators
- Helpers
- Persuaders
- Organizers
Each category corresponds to a variety of different career paths. The test will cost you $9.95 to take, but if it helps you find your true calling, it’ll have been the best $9.95 you ever spent.
Don’t want to spend the money, though? Monster recently reviewed some of the free tools out there and picked these 10.
2. Seek Out Career Coaches
In Brunner’s experience, people who hire career coaches are typically frustrated by a prolonged period of job seeking without results. Why wait for it to get to that point? Brunner says to get a career coach early: “Those who seek out these services prior to gainful employment generally have a better chance at working in a field that resonates with them.”
How exactly will a career coach help? Well, it’s this person’s job to help connect people with careers they’ll love.
“Career coaches are generally masters at networking and can often access resources you may not find without their help,” says Debra Yergen, executive director of Yakima (Washington) Schools Foundation and author of Creating Job Security.
We know–you’re thinking you don’t have the $150 an hour or so that that might cost you. But you do have a very free resource at your disposal: Your college’s career center. Counselors in the center are trained and experienced in helping people find the right career fit.
3. Start Interviewing . . . Other People
Career advancement coach Lauren Milligan (and CEO of ResuMAYDAY based in Warrenville, Illinois), advises millennials to seek out informational interview opportunities. “Better than any assessment or app, sitting down with someone, looking them in the eye, asking them questions, and getting honest feedback is the best way to not only get your career questions answered, but is also a great way to build a team of career advocates,” she says. “When someone gives you their time, they become invested in your success.”
But with whom should you meet? Milligan suggests starting with the people who already know you—a supervisor, professor, or someone you already know working in a field you’re interested in. You shouldn’t be afraid to reach out to people you don’t know, too. “Be friendly and willing to learn,” Milligan says. “That’s the type of person the ‘older’ generations are willing to help.”
At the very least, you’ll likely get some reassurance from this person that your current path is not as purposeless as you may think. While a first job is important, it’s not the be-all-end-all (increasingly so, in fact). Ask any baby boomer how they got to the position they’re in now, and they’ll likely tell you that it was a long, winding road of varied jobs.
This article originally appeared on Monster and is reprinted with permission.