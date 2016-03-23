Iconic Chef Marcus Samuelsson On How To Be A Successful Entrepreneur

We recently had the chance to sit down with iconic chef and restaurateur Marcus Samuelsson where he shared his ideas with us on what makes a restaurant successful. Samuelsson believes embracing your community is integral to creating a restaurant that people will respond to. Watch this video to find out what Samuelsson thinks about food trends, how much of his job is entrepreneurial, and the surprising way he finds inspiration.

This was filmed at Loews Miami Beach Hotel during the South Beach Wine & Food Festival.

[Photo Credit: Neilson Barnard]