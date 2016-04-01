Your Creative Calendar: 99 Things To Do, See, And Hear In April

Winter is not coming for a while, but its most famous prognosticator, Game of Thrones, is indeed coming back soon and welcoming us into full-throttle springtime. It won’t be alone either. HBO’s prestige swords-named-like-’80s-metal-bands fantasia is merely the crown jewel in the cable colossus’s unstoppable Sunday night, where the show is also joined by heavy hitters, Veep and Silicon Valley. If this one night on this one channel was the only new entertainment option this month, it would still be a pretty great month. This is 2016 and we are all very spoiled, though, so along with these stellar shows, April will be showering us all with the first Key & Peele movie, new music from M83 and Katy B (regrettably not together), and a bingeable bundle of new Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt episodes. Let’s all meet back here next month after ingesting it all and say what we learned in the comments!