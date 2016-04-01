Your Creative Calendar: 99 Things To Do, See, And Hear In April

Winter is not coming for a while, but its most famous prognosticator, Game of Thrones, is indeed coming back soon and welcoming us into full-throttle springtime. It won’t be alone either. HBO’s prestige swords-named-like-’80s-metal-bands fantasia is merely the crown jewel in the cable colossus’s unstoppable Sunday night, where the show is also joined by heavy hitters, Veep and Silicon Valley. If this one night on this one channel was the only new entertainment option this month, it would still be a pretty great month. This is 2016 and we are all very spoiled, though, so along with these stellar shows, April will be showering us all with the first Key & Peele movie, new music from M83 and Katy B (regrettably not together), and a bingeable bundle of new Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt episodes. Let’s all meet back here next month after ingesting it all and say what we learned in the comments!
Movies In Theaters
- Collide, opens April 1st.
- Everybody Wants Some, opens April 1st.
- Kill Your Friends, opens April 1st.
- Miles Ahead, opens April 1st.
- The Boss, opens April 8th.
- Demolition, opens April 8th.
- Hardcore Henry, opens April 8th.
- Louder Than Bombs, opens April 8th.
- Barbershop: The Next Cut, opens April 15th.
- The Jungle Book, opens April 15th.
- The Adderall Diaries, opens April 15th.
- Green Room, opens April 15th.
- Rio, I Love You, opens April 15th.
- The Huntsman: Winter’s War, opens April 22nd.
- Keanu, opens April 22nd.
- A Hologram for the King, opens April 22nd.
- The Meddler, opens April 22nd.
- Nina, opens April 22nd.
- The Man Who Knew Infinity, opens April 29th.
- Mother’s Day, opens April 29th.
- Term Life, opens April 29th.
Movies To Watch At Home
- Mr. Right, opens April 8th.
- Colonia, opens April 15th.
- Patton Oswalt: Talking for Clapping, opens April 22nd.
- High-Rise, opens April 28th.
Albums You Should Hear
- Andrew Bird – Are You Serious, out on April 1st.
- Autolux – Pussy’s Dead, out on April 1st.
- Cheap Trick – Bang Zoom Crazy…Hello, out on April 1st.
- Explosions in the Sky – The Wilderness, out on April 1st.
- Pet Shop Boys – Super, out on April 1st.
- Shonen Knife – Adventure, out on April 1st.
- Weezer – The White Album, out on April 1st.
- Yeasayer – Amen & Goodbye, out on April 1st.
- Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals – Call It What It Is, out on April 8th.
- Deftones – Gore, out on April 8th.
- Frightened Rabbit – Painting Of A Panic Attack, out on April 8th.
- M83 – Junk, out on April 8th.
- Niki & The Dove – Everybody’s Heart Is Broken Now, out on April 8th.
- Parquet Courts – Human Performance, out on April 8th.
- The Lumineers – Cleopatra, out on April 8th.
- Woods – City Sun Eater In The River Of Light, out on April 8th.
- Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros – PersonA, out on April 15th.
- J Dilla – The Diary, out on April 15th.
- John Carpenter – Lost Themes II, out on April 15th.
- Royce 5’9 – Layers, out on April 15th.
- Santana – Santana IV, out on April 15th.
- Xiu Xiu – The Music Of Twin Peaks, out on April 15th.
- Guided by Voices – Please Be Honest, out on April 22nd.
- Rufus Wainwright – Take All My Loves, out on April 22nd.
- Wire – Nocturnal Koreans, out on April 22nd.
- Aesop Rock – The Impossible Kid, out on April 29th.
- Brian Eno – The Ship, out on April 29th.
- Britta Phillips – Luck Or Magic, out on April 29th.
- Katy B – Honey, out on April 29th.
- Rob Zombie – The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser, out on April 29th.
- Rogue Wave – Delusions Of Grand Fur, out on April 29th.
Things To Watch On Your TV (Or Your Computer)
- Banshee, premieres April 1st on Cinemax.
- The Ranch, premieres April 1st on Netflix.
- Uncommon Sense with Charlamagne, premieres April 1st on VH1.
- 51st Academy of Country Music Awards, premieres April 3rd onCBS.
- Call the Midwife, premieres April 3rd on PBS.
- Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures, premieres April 4th on HBO.
- America’s Greatest Makers, premieres April 5th on TBS.
- Catastrophe, premieres April 8th on Amazon.
- Nikki Glaser: Perfect, premieres April 9th on Comedy Central.
- Dice, premieres April 10th on Showtime.
- Fear the Walking Dead, premieres April 10th on AMC.
- The Girlfriend Experience, premieres April 10th on Starz.
- MTV Movie Awards, premieres April 10th on MTV.
- The Detour, premieres April 11th on TBS.
- Jackie Robinson, premieres April 11th on PBS.
- Game of Silence, premieres April 12th on NBC.
- The Mindy Project, premieres April 12th on Hulu.
- The Dude Perfect Show, premieres April 14th on CMT.
- Orphan Black, premieres April 14th on BBC America.
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, premieres April 15th on Netflix.
- Confirmation, premieres April 16th on HBO.
- The Night Manager, premieres April 19th on AMC.
- Deadbeat, premieres April 20th on Hulu.
- Time Traveling Bong, premieres April 20th on Comedy Central.
- Inside Amy Schumer, premieres April 21st on Comedy Central.
- Electronic Music Awards & Foundation, premieres April 23rd on Fox.
- Game of Thrones, premieres April 24th on HBO.
- Silicon Valley, premieres April 24th on HBO.
- Veep, premieres April 24th on HBO.
- Special Correspondents, premieres April 29th on Netflix.
- 2016 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, premieres April 30th on HBO.
Books to Read
- Mother, Can You Not? by Kate Siegel, out on April 4th.
- Every Heart a Doorway by Seanan McGuire, out on April 4th.
- Miller’s Valley by Anna Quindlen, out on April 4th.
- Hamilton: The Revolution by Lin-Manuel Miranda, out on April 11th.
- The Regional Office Is Under attack! by Manuel Gonzales, out on April 4th.
- NOFX: The Hepatitis Bathtub and other stories by NOFX, out on April 4th.
- Fuck That: An Honest Meditation by Jason Headley, out on April 4th.
- I Know What I’m Doing — and Other Lies I Tell Myself: Dispatches from a Life Under Construction by Jen Kirkman, out on April 4th.
- Eligible: A Modern Retelling of Pride and Prejudice (Signed Book) by Curtis Sittenfeld, out on April 18th.
- I Had a Nice Time and Other Lies … : How to Find Love & Sh*t Like That by The Betches, out on April 18th.
- My Struggle, Book 5 by Karl Ove Knausgaard, out on April 18th.
- I Bificus by Bif Naked, out on April 18th.
Places To Go
- The Tribeca Film Festival features, in addition to a full slate of films, a talk from Patti Smith and Catherine Hardwicke’s Master Class
- The Rainbow Book Fair, which is billed as the largest LGBT book event in the country, is happening in Brooklyn on April 9.
- On a similar note, the Antiquarian Book Fair takes place April 7-10.
- Sakura Matsuri, the cherry blossom festival, is April 30-May 1 at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden. It is an annual event celebrating Japanese culture, so there are all sorts of performances and demonstrations related to everything from music to fashion, and you also get to admire the beautiful cherry blossoms.
- Disposable Film Festival is being held at a Brooklyn bar called Videology on April 27. It’s a celebration of films made on phones and with other nontraditional equipment.
