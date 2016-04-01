advertisement
Your Creative Calendar: 99 Things To Do, See, And Hear In April

Swing with Baloo in the live-action Jungle Book, jam out to Junk with M83, and get some election-year levity from Veep.

By Joe Berkowitz6 minute Read

Winter is not coming for a while, but its most famous prognosticator, Game of Thrones, is indeed coming back soon and welcoming us into full-throttle springtime. It won’t be alone either. HBO’s prestige swords-named-like-’80s-metal-bands fantasia is merely the crown jewel in the cable colossus’s unstoppable Sunday night, where the show is also joined by heavy hitters, Veep and Silicon Valley. If this one night on this one channel was the only new entertainment option this month, it would still be a pretty great month. This is 2016 and we are all very spoiled, though, so along with these stellar shows, April will be showering us all with the first Key & Peele movie, new music from M83 and Katy B (regrettably not together), and a bingeable bundle of new Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt episodes. Let’s all meet back here next month after ingesting it all and say what we learned in the comments!

Movies In Theaters

Movies To Watch At Home

  • Mr. Right, opens April 8th.
  • Colonia, opens April 15th.
  • Patton Oswalt: Talking for Clapping, opens April 22nd.
  • High-Rise, opens April 28th.

Albums You Should Hear

Things To Watch On Your TV (Or Your Computer)

Books to Read

  • Mother, Can You Not? by Kate Siegel, out on April 4th.
  • Every Heart a Doorway by Seanan McGuire, out on April 4th.
  • Miller’s Valley by Anna Quindlen, out on April 4th.
  • Hamilton: The Revolution by Lin-Manuel Miranda, out on April 11th.
  • The Regional Office Is Under attack! by Manuel Gonzales, out on April 4th.
  • NOFX: The Hepatitis Bathtub and other stories by NOFX, out on April 4th.
  • Fuck That: An Honest Meditation by Jason Headley, out on April 4th.
  • I Know What I’m Doing — and Other Lies I Tell Myself: Dispatches from a Life Under Construction by Jen Kirkman, out on April 4th.
  • Eligible: A Modern Retelling of Pride and Prejudice (Signed Book) by Curtis Sittenfeld, out on April 18th.
  • I Had a Nice Time and Other Lies … : How to Find Love & Sh*t Like That by The Betches, out on April 18th.
  • My Struggle, Book 5 by Karl Ove Knausgaard, out on April 18th.
  • I Bificus by Bif Naked, out on April 18th.

Places To Go

  • The Tribeca Film Festival features, in addition to a full slate of films, a talk from Patti Smith and Catherine Hardwicke’s Master Class
  • The Rainbow Book Fair, which is billed as the largest LGBT book event in the country, is happening in Brooklyn on April 9.
  • On a similar note, the Antiquarian Book Fair takes place April 7-10.
  • Sakura Matsuri, the cherry blossom festival, is April 30-May 1 at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden. It is an annual event celebrating Japanese culture, so there are all sorts of performances and demonstrations related to everything from music to fashion, and you also get to admire the beautiful cherry blossoms.
  • Disposable Film Festival is being held at a Brooklyn bar called Videology on April 27. It’s a celebration of films made on phones and with other nontraditional equipment.

[Photo Mash Up: Adriana C. Sánchez for Fast Company, Source Photos: Demolition: Anne Marie Fox, courtesy of Fox; A Hologram for the King: courtesy of Roadside Attractions; Everybody Wants Some: Van Redin, courtesy of Paramount Pictures; Game of Thrones: Macall B. Polay, courtesy of HBO; Green Room: courtesy of Broad Green Pictures; High-Rise: Aidan Monaghan, courtesy of Studio Canal; Kill Your Friends: courtesy of Altitude Films; Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Eric Liebowitz, courtesy of Netflix; Nikki Glaser: Perfect: Danielle Levitt, courtesy of Netflix; Keanu: Steve Dietl, courtesy of Warner Bros.; Miles Ahead: Brian Douglas, courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics; The Mindy Project: Jordin Althaus, courtesy of NBC/Universal Television; Lin-Manuel Miranda: John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, courtesy of Wikipedia; Mother’s Day: courtesy of Open Road Films; The Night Manager: Des Willie/The Inc Factory, courtesy of AMC Network; Fat Mike: Kevin Rossin; The Huntsman: Winter’s War: Giles Keyte, courtesy of Universal Pictures; The Jungle Book: courtesy of Disney Enterprises, Inc.; The Man Who Knew Infinity: Richard Blanshard, courtesy of IFC Films; Veep: Lacey Terrell, courtesy of HBO.]

