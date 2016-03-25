How School Zone is Positioning Itself as the Tortoise In An Educational Hare Race

School Zone hasn’t had to work too hard to position itself as an authentic voice in the educational product space…because its origin story is almost script-perfect for a company hoping to catch the eye of both professional educators and concerned parents.

“My mom started the company 37 years ago. She was a teacher,” School Zone president Jonathan Hoffman tells Co.Create. “And my father had a PhD in education. He taught reading and also taught teachers how to teach at Michigan State. Eventually they got out of institutional teaching and started rolling out products for teachers.”

These included traditional workbooks and flash cards, products meant to adorn the cubbies and bookshelves of Pre-K to first grade classrooms. But a little blind luck took School Zone out of the education specialty store track and thrust them into the broader consumer market.

“The irony is that we never really got the teacher market because in 1982 this guy named Sam Walton said he wanted to put a School Zone section into every one of his stores,” says Hoffman. “And my parents said, ‘Great! What’s a Wal-Mart?’ So we accidentally went into the mass market toy arena.”

Of course, luck will only take you so far. Hoffman, as well as School Zone managing director Barbara Peacock, both attribute the company’s longevity to its staunch commitment to staying true to their singular vision (“We’ve seen a lot of people fade, but we’re still surviving,” says Hoffman)—which made its decision last year to end the tablet field a little surprising. At least to those outside of School Zone.

Hoffman and Peacock had been working with Apple since 1995, when School Zone’s Alphabet Express software took home a Design Excellence award at that year’s Game Developers Conference. The two companies shared a singular marketing focus: “Apple always wanted the mom market, and that’s why we were interesting to them,” says Hoffman. And School Zone learned from Apple, too. “I think what we did pull from Apple was that they were all about getting education into the hands of the consumers, right?” says Peacock. “Even with the Newton, way back then, Apple was getting education into the right people’s hands. So for us, that’s exactly what we want to continue to do.”

Last year, School Zone released the Little Scholar tablet, which came pre-loaded with over 70 apps, games, and videos. It seems like a radical departure for a company built on pencil shavings and chalkboards, but Hoffman insists the idea has been brewing for years.