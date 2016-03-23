Watch The Cast Of “Silicon Valley” Completely Butcher What Startups Actually Do

In a funny new video, Wired asks the stars of HBO’s Silicon Valley what they know about certain unicorn startups. Spoiler alert: It ain’t much.

The video includes Thomas Middleditch, T.J. Miller, Kumail Nanjiani, Martin Starr, and Zach Woods guessing what billion-dollar-valued startups like Nutanix and Anaplan actually do.

“Anaplan is, listen you’ve been married for a while and you’re sort of trying to take things to the next level,” Kumail Nanjiani says in the clip. “Anaplan teaches you how to ease into anal play.” So close.

Our favorite part, however, is probably when they try to explain what Wired magazine is: “It’s like a GQ for the sexually unadventurous.” “It’s Men’s Health for virgins.” “It’s a magazine for people who like tech and don’t know of any better tech magazines to buy about it.”

Ahem.