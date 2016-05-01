This New York Project Fuses Energy Microgrids With Blockchain Technology

If in the future you find yourself selling your excess solar panel energy to your neighbor via secure blockchain, you’ll have one startup’s actions on President Street in Brooklyn to thank. That’s where experimental microgrid provider TransActive Grid has posted its first two TransActive Grid Element meters inside residential units so that residents can exchange energy via a nascent blockchain marketplace. They’ve already made it a reality: Early last month, two Brooklyn residents completed the first peer-to-peer energy exchange , swapping watts for U.S. dollars.

TransActive Grid isn’t setting out to topple utility monopolies; rather, the joint venture between LO3 Energy and blockchain tech company ConsenSys is building out microgrids as a proof-of-concept project. Indeed, LO3 is actively chatting with utilities to explore how microgrids can fit in the future of energy grids, says LO3 founder and principal Lawrence Orsini.

That future involves a potent reckoning for energy utilities, believes Orsini, as tech advances and less restrictive energy laws loosen the iron grip utilities have on controlling energy exchange. Microgrids are small, local grids that can isolate themselves and break away from the main grid, either in the event of an emergency (say, the next Hurricane Sandy) or to handle energy exchange on a peer-to-peer level.

People can already legally exchange energy–it happens every time you sign up for Green Mountain Energy or a similar eco-friendly energy provider and contract to buy their energy. Technically speaking, you’re buying their energy credits (known as renewable energy certificates). Odds are, your home appliances are still using the electricity produced by a local natural gas or coal plant, but paying for renewable energy certificates places orders for more energy from renewable sources, which means natural gas and coal plants should produce proportionately less energy.

A microgrid using TransActive Grid’s model, on the other hand, could let you directly sell the energy generated from your rooftop solar panels (or wind farm, or biogas plant) to your neighbor. No, put your checkbook or Venmo app away. Tomorrow’s microgrid uses tomorrow’s exchange mechanics–namely, a secure P2P exchange via blockchain. That’s where ConsenSys comes in.

TransActive Grid’s exchange is built on ConsenSys’s blockchain tech. Specifically, it uses Ethereum, ConsenSys’s blockchain platform that it uses to build decentralized applications. Most people use banks and financial institutions as middlemen to guarantee that their money goes only where they want it to. The blockchain concept provides that level of security, claims ConsenSys (to learn more about how a blockchain provides security via its distributed ledger model using bitcoin as an example, watch this excellent video).

LO3 deployed two of its TransActive Grid Element devices, which mount next to a residential apartment building’s utility meter, track energy moving from energy collectors on the building (e.g., solar panels) into the greater energy grid, and register that on the blockchain. They have been installed in two buildings on President Street in Brooklyn.