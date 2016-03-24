At This New NYC Playground, Kids Will Be Free To Do Almost Anything They Want

When a new playground opens on Governor’s Island in New York City this spring, it won’t have swings, or a slide, or watchful parents. Instead, it will look a little like an empty lot full of trash, with old wood, cardboard, and random other junk, painted and hacked together by the children in charge.

A nonprofit called play:ground is building the city’s only adventure playground–a form of park that’s common in Europe and still very uncommon in the U.S.

Here’s an adventure playground in Wales, from the documentary The Land:

“We realized that there’s no space for kids in New York City to play really independently,” says Eve Mosher, an artist with two young children in Brooklyn. “Everywhere we go there’s parents and nannies and teachers. Kids are always being scheduled and shuttled to rubberized play structures. There’s nowhere to make and explore.”

Mosher was talking to a fellow parent one day and they both realized they wanted to help bring an adventure playground to New York. “We were just throwing that idea around,” she says. “Then by the next day we were like, we’re doing this. We’re going to do this.” A group of others quickly joined them to start planning the project.

The city actually had five adventure playgrounds in the past, but by the 1970s, thanks to budget cuts, they were all closed down. The new playground won’t be run by the city, but will be an independent nonprofit. It’s helped by the fact that Governor’s Island falls outside the jurisdiction of the Parks Department.

The island–which is also almost entirely car-free–also just seemed like the perfect place to give children more freedom. “It’s a kind of really unique and playful space, so it totally makes sense for us to be there,” says Mosher.