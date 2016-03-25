advertisement
Are Mega Food Courts Good For The Food Industry?

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Millions of dollars are being poured into developing sprawling, celebrity chef-sponsored food courts. While there’s no doubt these destinations democratize food culture, will it redefine what we call an “authentic” food experience? Fast Company writer Diana Budds–who covers design and the built environment–offers a unique analysis alongside senior writer Mark Wilson.

