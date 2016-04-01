Take An Early Peek At Marvel Comics’ “Black Panther #1” With Artist Brian Stelfreeze

Marvel Comics is well aware that—cameo appearance by a certain squinty-eyed web slinger aside—the upcoming Captain America: Civil War will be a massive coming out party for Black Panther. But before we saw a single frame of actor Chadwick Boseman in the iconic black costume of the African king/superhero T’Challa, Marvel put in motion a headline-grabbing plan to revive a hero who has cast a big shadow in the comics world since his 1961 debut (where he happened to take out the entire Fantastic Four singlehandedly). The announcement that author, journalist, and MacArthur “Genius Grant” winner Ta-Nehisi Coates would be collaborating with artist Brian Stelfreeze on a return of the Panther in April 2016 was met with almost universal OMGs.

Brian Stelfreeze

With the series now nearly ready to drop, Co.Create spoke with Stelfreeze about redefining the character, the learning curve of working with a novelist who is new to comics, and his own personal creative habits as we present a sneak peek at the first few pages of Black Panther #1.

The first three pages of the new series (previewed here) work to both establish Black Panther’s place in the newly revamped Marvel Universe, and reset some of the classic elements that make him who he is—both elements perfectly coalesce in the new mask Stelfreeze designed for T’Challa.

“Primarily it’s because Wakanda is the most technologically evolved nation—they are on the cutting edge as far as Marvel Comics is concerned,” Stelfreeze tells Co.Create. “So we just kind of thought, okay . . . it’s kind of weird that he’s just pulling on a ski mask, you know? So in one sense it was a way of showing off that this is more technologically advanced than what we’re used to. And it’s also my nod to [legendary Marvel artist] Jack Kirby. Kirby did a lot of the early stuff with the character, and I wanted to bring back a little bit of that.”

The fact that the cinematic Black Panther also seems to be sporting a more advanced mask is, according to Stelfreeze, purely a happy accident. “It’s kind of funny because we don’t even talk to each other, us and the movie guys. But what’s really cool is that we both went in separate directions, but ended up in the same place on several things. My design of the costume was in hopes of simplifying things, take out the adornments with the capes and all that stuff and kind of keep it with the slick bodysuit, even if there’s ubiquitous technology within the black bodysuit. And some of the stuff that I’ve seen from the movie—like him having split-toed shoes and the mask being more aggressive looking—we just kind of arrived at the same place. I thought that was really cool.”

Stelfreeze explains that he and Coates were left alone by Marvel brass to create their own vision for Black Panther and the sovereign nation of Wakanda, something Stelfreeze saw as an opportunity to create a country that, like Japan, mixed mind-blowing technology with ancient traditions. The “traditions and tribalism” look, however, had to feel distinctly African—and in order for Stelfreeze to fully realize his vision, he needed to fight one specific battle.

“The only thing I even got close to fighting for was Laura Martin, the colorist,” says Stelfreeze. “We ran a studio together for a while, and I am just a grand admirer of her work. My attitude was I’ve gotta have her on this. Because all the things I want to do, I know she is the perfect person to do it.”