From “Game Of Thrones” to “Girls,” These Aussie Cable Ads Celebrate The Binge Life

By Jeff Beer1 minute Read

WHAT: A new campaign from Australian cable brand Foxtel that hilariously outlines all the various ways and reasons we binge-watch our favorite shows.

WHO: Foxtel, Whybin\TBWA Sydney, Felix

WHY WE CARE: Whether it’s pulling off a marathon binge, unintentionally catching a rather risque scene in public, keeping the kids occupied, or trying to keep your eyes open for just…one…more…episode, the binge life has at one time or another, got us all. These spots dryly illustrate these circumstances, and know without a doubt that of course you watch Girls for the award-winning performances and Lena Dunham’s fearless storytelling.

