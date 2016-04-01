advertisement
20 Reasons To Attend Our Creativity Counter-Conference

Join us in Los Angeles on May 24-25 for our second annual creativity counter-conference.

By Lori Hoffman1 minute Read

This spring, Fast Company will be blanketing L.A.–from Venice to Burbank, downtown to Playa Vista–for a meeting of the most creative minds. On day one, attendees will be treated to exclusive, behind-the-scenes Fast Tracks at companies like Whisper, Awesomeness TV, BeautyCounter, and Jaunt VR Studios. On day two, we will descend on the sprawling, historic campus of advertising agency 72andSunny for a full day of talks, workshops, and interactive experiences. Here are just a few reasons why you should join us!

  1. Hear from Academy Award winner Geena Davis about her mission to promote diversity in filmmaking.
  2. Go inside Tinder with CEO Sean Rad and discover what’s ahead for the culture-shaping dating app.
  3. Listen to WWE champion John Cena share his secrets of creative storytelling.
  4. Learn how AwesomenessTV is developing the next generation of movie-making with president Brett Bouttier, CEO Brian Robbins, and DreamWorks Animation CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg.
  5. Discover the secrets of building content with a purpose for multicultural millennials with Russell Simmons, Sanjay Sharma, and the team at All Def Digital.
  6. Find out how to be creative in times of crisis with Jeni Britton Bauer of Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams.
  7. Listen to stories of turning passion into profit from Kenny Lao and Dakota Weiss.
  8. Explore YouTube Space LA’s Broadway-quality sets.
  9. Uncover how 50 years of authenticity has fueled success at Vans.
  10. Get inspired by BeautyCounter’s mission to take on the FDA and regulate the cosmetics industry.
  11. Learn how Blumhouse Productions injects creative thinking into its horror-movie hits.
  12. Go behind-the-scenes of Taco Bell + Deutsch LA’s winning social campaigns.
  13. See the ways Hasbro is innovating to expand the reach of its iconic toy brands in Hollywood.
  14. Go inside the still nascent but booming world of podcasting with Midroll Media.
  15. Discover the surprising power of anonymous content for brands with Whisper president Mark Troughton.
  16. Celebrate the new class of Fast Company’s Most Creative People in Business.
  17. Meet surprising new people and jumpstart your next great project at one of our purposeful networking sessions.
  18. Learn how to design for YOU with a shoe design workshop from PENSOLE’s D’Wayne Edwards.
  19. Turn your users into your content creators with a creative writing crash course from Wattpad and star writer Emily Lindin.
  20. Release your creative juices in a hula hoop-athon with hula hoop world record-holder and performer Marawa Wamp.

And so much more!

