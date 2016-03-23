See 9 Gorgeous Winning Images From Smithsonian’s Annual Photo Contest

As amazing as that Snapchat pic of you high-fiving a Samuel L. Jackson wax figure outside of Madame Tussaud’s is, sometimes it’s nice to admire the photography of the pros. A perfect place to start would be with the winners of Smithsonian’s 13th annual photo contest , which have just been announced.

Drawing from a wide range of over 46,000 submissions from photographers in 168 different countries, the organization narrowed it down to nine winning shots. The categories for these images include People, The American Experience, and for those who can’t get enough of Snapchat’s filters, Altered Images. The Grand Prize winner, below, comes from Indonesia-based photographer Albert Ivan Damanik, and is called “Remaining on the Slopes of Mount Sinabung.”

“Remaining on the Slopes of Mount Sinabung”: Volcanic material flows from Mount Sinabung, as seen from the village of Jeraya, North Sumatra, Indonesia on June 26, 2015. Mount Sinabung intermittently spewed burning ash and gas a week after authorities told residents to evacuate the danger zone that lay with within a radius of seven kilometers (4.4 miles) from the crater. Photo: © Albert Ivan Damanik. All rights reserved

Have a look at the other winners in the slides above.

[via PetaPixel]